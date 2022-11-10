The attorney for Dennis Perkins, the disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant at the center of a high-profile sex crimes case, plans to formally ask a judge to postpone his impending trial as he continues to sift through “hundreds of thousands of files” to build his defense.
Perkins, who faces dozens of sex crimes, including several that involve children, is set to stand trial Jan. 9, 2023, more than three years after his arrest. The trial has been postponed multiple times.
Perkins has pleaded not guilty to his charges.
In a pretrial conference in 21st Judicial District Court on Wednesday, defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau said he needs more time to look through some 700,000 pictures and videos that prosecutors turned over in discovery, with the last batch provided in August. That doesn’t include another 35 spreadsheets of text messages and emails that were provided this week.
“We aren’t a third of the way through the hundreds of thousands of files that we have,” Ambeau said.
Judge Erika Sledge denied Ambeau’s oral arguments in Wednesday’s hearing, noting that they are currently on the fourth trial date for this case.
“’I’ve got to make a decision on this case, independent of other cases in other jurisdictions, and do what I think is appropriate,” Sledge said.
This marks the latest chapter in the case against Perkins, which began with his arrest in October 2019 following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Perkins, a former commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested with his now ex-wife, Cynthia, a former middle school teacher. Together, they were faced a combined 150 charges, which included first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office took over both cases after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused his office from the investigation.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants until June 2021, when Sledge ruled in favor of a severance. That decision was later upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Cynthia Perkins, who was set to stand trial first, ultimately accepted a last-minute plea deal in exchange for agreeing to testify against her ex-husband. As part of the plea deal, Cynthia pleaded guilty to three sex-crimes – out of a possible 72 – before receiving a prison sentence of 41 years.
Dennis Perkins, who faces 78 charges, has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
Afterthe severance, Dennis Perkins’ trial was set for May 2022. But days before jury selection, Ambeau asked for a continuance and accused the Attorney General’s Office of withholding digital evidence seized from Perkins’ house. Prosecutors argued against that assertion and claimed it was another attempt by Ambeau to delay the trial.
Sledge ultimately granted Ambeau’s request for a postponement, pushing the trial to October of this year. She also ordered prosecutors to turn over all non-contraband evidence, which one forensic examiner said was nearly "1 million" digital files.
In August, the trial was again postponed after Ambeau claimed he found an image he suspected of containing child pornography among the files prosecutors gave him over the summer.
Because of the previous court’s order that materials be kept “on a single computer,” Ambeau said he returned the hard drive to prosecutors and reformatted the laptop, which erased “all organization and notes about everything we made in disclosure.”
Wednesday’s hearing was Sledge to ensure prosecutors had turned over all evidence to Ambeau to avoid another postponement.
But during the hearing, Ambeau made oral arguments to push back the trial, saying he wasn’t seeking “a six-month” postponement but “30 day[s]” or “60 day[s].” He argued it is reasonable for him to request more time since it took the state “and all its resources” about “four to five months” to review the material and send it to his office.
Ambeau said the people reviewing the material are himself and two paralegals, but he added that he must have oversight over the entire process “since I’m the one representing” Perkins.
“It’s not possible for me to effectively review what I’ve been given by the state and effectively go to trial in January,” Ambeau said.
Ambeau also said he has two trials in the coming weeks in which both defendants face life in prison. Another issue is the upcoming holiday season.
Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan opposed Ambeau’s stance that there isn’t enough time before trial to review the material and prepare his defense, saying he as involved with the review process that yielded the hundreds of thousands of files to Ambeau.
Milligan also added that all material has been available for Ambeau to inspect for multiple years, a similar assertion he has made in previous hearings.
“It’s amazing what you can do when you’re sufficiently motivated,” Milligan said. “It’s my position, having participated in the review process myself, I respectfully disagree with Mr. Ambeau. It is onerous, but it is doable.”
Sledge ruled against Ambeau’s oral argument but said he can file a formal motion.
“It’s been pending since October 2019,” Sledge said. “It’s our fourth trial date. This case is the priority case for January 9. Discovery has been satisfied since the end of August. I’m going to deny the oral motion to delay the trial.”
After the hearing, Ambeau said he plans to file a formal motion to request a continuance.
