Dennis Perkins

The attorney for Dennis Perkins, the disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant at the center of a high-profile sex crimes case, plans to formally ask a judge to postpone his impending trial as he continues to sift through “hundreds of thousands of files” to build his defense.

Perkins, who faces dozens of sex crimes, including several that involve children, is set to stand trial Jan. 9, 2023, more than three years after his arrest. The trial has been postponed multiple times.

