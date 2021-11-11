DEMCO is officially back on Range Avenue.
The electric cooperative that operates in seven parishes, no more so than in Livingston Parish, officially returned to the site of its former Denham Springs service center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
The previous service center was wrecked during the Great Flood of 2016, like many buildings located in the strips just north of Interstate-12 exit in Denham Springs. The building’s destruction forced operations into a nearby rented space as construction was ongoing.
Located at 1810 Range Avenue, DEMCO’s new service center was constructed back on the same land as the previous building, but it was elevated to prevent future high-water events, a representative said.
Though it had already opened to the public, an official ceremony for the new building was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on a bright, sunny day this week, DEMCO officials, members of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from the offices of Rep. Garret Graves and Sen. John Kennedy were able to celebrate.
“It’s a true testament to the people of this parish and state on their comeback through every obstacle and our return to this location embodies that spirit,” said CEO Randy Pierce.
DEMCO is a not-for-profit local electric cooperative that services seven parishes: Livingston, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Tangipahoa, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, and St. Helena. DEMCO has more than 113,000 customers, including 45,000 in Livingston Parish.
(0) comments
