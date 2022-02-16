Demolition begins for Yellow Jacket Stadium

Yellow Jacket Stadium is coming down.
But in the not-too-distant future, it’ll be back up.
Construction crews began tearing down the historic high school football venue this week, paving the way for a reconfigured field and stadium that’ll be the football program’s first major renovation in decades.
It’s one of several ongoing projects at Denham Springs High, which is in the midst of a total revamp to its sports facilities.
Funds for the projects are coming from a renewed property tax that was approved last year. In April 2021, voters in School District No. 1 passed a bond renewal that made $13 million available for Denham Springs High School to upgrade its sports facilities.
The 8.64 mill tax had been on the books since 2007, with initial tax funds used to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High. With 76 percent of those who voted in favor of the renewal, the bond extended out another 20 years.
This $13 million investment marked the first major improvement to Denham Springs High’s overall athletic program in more than 65 years — shortly after the campus was established in 1951.
That was one of the goals of Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris, a former star athlete at Denham Springs High who has led the charge to upgrade his alma mater’s athletic facilities.
“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to run for the School Board,” Harris said earlier his year. “I’ve had a big interest in sports my whole life, and I do know that Denham has been falling behind. There’s a number of reasons why, but one of the biggest reasons was our facilities.
“We have an excellent coaching staff, one of the best that we’ve ever had across all sports, so we just needed to upgrade the facilities to keep our kids. So we went after it. And it looks like it’s going to come to fruition.”
The investment will affect a wide array of sports, and most importantly, it’ll keep all athletic events on or just outside school grounds. When construction is done, it’ll be easier for fans to support teams for track and field, baseball, and softball, which all currently compete off-campus.
And with demolition to Yellow Jacket Stadium officially underway, the project is now in full swing.
The football stadium will be demolished, rebuilt, and repositioned. It’ll feature better security designs for parking and entry as well as a new track and field events facility. Additionally, there will be a new turf surface for football and soccer.
Nearby, fields and stadiums are being built for Denham Springs High baseball and softball, programs that currently play home games at North Park. Other upgrades include a new field house, expanded weight rooms, and new coaches’ offices.
Despite being the second-largest high school in the state, Denham Springs High does not have field house facilities with dedicated dressing rooms for female athletes nor a fully equipped track and field event facility, but will with the planned expansions.
The complex improvements will also include a new marching band practice area.
