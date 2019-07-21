DENHAM SPRINGS - Gravity Drainage 1 is making the rounds.
Wesley Kennebrew, director for the district, has already spoken to the local Kiwanis club and Rotary club about the district's operations. Now, he's going to speak to the city about the same topic - mostly because the district holds a cooperative endeavor agreement with Denham Springs to maintain the larger canals and ditches inside the city limits.
Also, because the district has a 5-mill tax renewal coming up in this fall's election cycle. The renewal is for 10 years, and supplies funds to help maintain and operate flood works in the district.
With Denham Springs inside the district, Gravity Drainage 1 is the largest such entity in the parish - representing the largest geographical area, as well as the largest population.
The statistics presented by District 1 in the report are:
- 102 miles of channel, 18% of the total ditches and canals in Livingston Parish
- 53,350 residents, just over 40% of the parish population
- 25,560 homes, including 40+ neighborhoods
- 16 schools, educating over 8,000 students
- 13 governmental buildings
- 29,730 structures total
Kennebrew will also discuss some innovative techniques Gravity 1 is employing to stay on top of issues inside their drainage maintenance area. Those methods include water-level monitoring systems on smaller canals and ditches, as well as the ability to maintain water levels in local retention ponds, should large rains come the district has proposed machines that can lower the water level in the ponds to prepare for heavy rainfall.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the new City Hall building.
