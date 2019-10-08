DENHAM SPRINGS - It's been a long road for one land owner, and it's not clear if that road will continue or stop Tuesday night.
Shelby Carnahan Andrews, who owns the CPA firm on the corner of LaSalle Street and Range Avenue inside the city, has been hoping to re-zone a small lot behind her building from R-1 Residential to C-1 Commercial.
Her reasoning? She needs the C-1 zoning designation to unlock the property's value for a commercial loan to build her new office in the post-flood world, which will require elevation and an elevator, since there's not enough room for an ADA compliant ramp.
However, despite Carnahan's promise that she doesn't have to turn the land into a parking lot (a major concern), they've also expressed concerns as to what a future owner would do with the lot. So, residents of Shelly's Homesites neighborhood have showed up in force every time the re-zoning comes up for discussion.
Due to the base flood elevation in the area, the lot is difficult to manage because a new structure would have to be elevated.
Carnahan finds herself at an impasse with the city and the neighboring residents, because the value is a necessity to have enough capital to build a new office.
In other business, the council:
- Proclaim October National Domestic Violence Month
- Introduce a proposed ordinance to rezone corner of Range Avenue and Lasalle Street from C-1 to C-3
- Authorize a public hearing for a Special Use Permit for LED manufacturing facility
- Authorize a public hearing for a noise variance request from Big Mike's for November 2nd
- Approve a contractor for asbestos removal at former city hall building, 941 Government Drive
