Delta Concrete opened in 1946, at the very location next to the railroad tracks in Denham Springs that now hosts Angelle Concrete - or, at least, did.
As concerns with noise from the plant grew due to rising residential development in the area, Angelle decided in 2017 - in the wake of the Great Flood - to split the location between a new Livingston Parish site and their Choctaw location in Baton Rouge.
The land has sat fallow since.
Now, the Denham Springs Housing Authority is looking to present a re-zoning request at next week's city Planning and Zoning meeting. The group will meet on Monday, Feb. 10th at 6 p.m. in city hall on the issue.
The meeting will be open to the public, with comments welcome.
Housing Authority Director Fred Banks is pushing the move to rezone as a new location for the second residential location managed by the authority. The 46-unit Ashley Place, which is the other Housing Authority location, reopened in mid-2017 after receiving a $300,000 grant to help.
However, the authority's other development has never been rebuilt. The 19-building, 52-unit complex, which housed 332 occupants before the flood, was under constant discussion between local and federal officials before a grant was pushed through by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy to help breathe new life into the rebuilding effort.
Banks said the new project is the quickest way to bring some of those residents back to Denham Springs.
A $10.6 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) was supposed to pave the way for the rebuilding of the Denham Springs Housing Development, which continues to remain desolate since the August 2016 flood.
FEMA was to contribute $9.6 million to the project, while the remaining $1 million will come from the state, in accordance with the 90-10 share outlined in the federal Stafford Act.
The federal funds will cover the demolition, elevation, and rebuilding of the complex. Insurance money will funnel another $1 million, which should provide sufficient funds to complete the project, program manager Fred Banks said.
However, both FEMA and HUD guidelines on elevation of structures have made portions of the project cost prohibitive. FEMA requires structures be one foot above base flood to meet grant requirements, while HUD requires an extra foot above that.
The school system recently dealt with the same issue with regard to Southside's 'Megacampus.' In order to unlock the HUD funds so the school system would not have to come out of pocket, they had to meet HUD and FEMA guidelines - which meant two feet above base flood.
By floodplain standards, the base of the Angelle Concrete property is several feet higher than the Denham Springs Housing Authority's current location.
Residents living north of the railroad tracks in Denham Springs have expressed displeasure with the idea of the residential development of such a scale near the single-family homes on Centerville and smaller side streets.
