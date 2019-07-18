DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter, addressed to Mayor Gerard Landry and City Attorney Stephanie Hulett, hit Facebook on Tuesday via the Denham Springs Police Union's page.
The letter was courtesy of Chris Stewart, Executive Director for Louisiana in the International Union of Police Associations. Stewart also e-mailed the letter to the Mayor and city attorney earlier that morning.
The subject of the letter was the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) and their relationship with the city. The letter accused Landry of not giving the union's team enough time to make a presentation; not being available or less than enthusiastic about speaking with employees; high turnover rate at the department; and alleged the mayor issued officer ticket 'quotas.'
Stewart's letter led off with an accusation that the mayor did not give Stewart and his team enough time to present a plan to help improve the salary levels of the police force. According to the city attorney, she had to attend court that day and only had 10 minutes, which was the reason for the abbreviated meeting.
The presentation, and Stewart's letter, discuss 'several creative and doable ideas to provide for and finance pay and benefits increases as well as retain valuable public safety employees.'
Details of the plan were not presented at the original meeting or within the letter. According to the mayor, in a future meeting with a police union representative, the proposition of a hotel and motel tax was presented with hopes it would help increase health insurance contribution.
Livingston Parish has a 2% hotel and motel tax levied by the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, via the state.
Currently, the city pays for the officer's health insurance, but the officer must pay for any additional family members' insurance.
Police department salaries hit $1,961,992, with $1,090,302 in payroll taxes and benefits - roughly 18% of the city's total budget. The department has 37 employees, split between civilian and law enforcement, and produced roughly 14% turnover per year according to city records between 2015-2018. Those records also show that of the 21 officers who left, 13 resigned and 8 retired from law enforcement.
For the 2020 budget year, the police retirement employer contribution rate is 32.5%, or $571,072 (part of the $1,090,302) according to the budget provided - and accepted - by the Denham Springs Council in June.
The letter also said that the Mayor claimed that he 'had all the say' with regard to how the city of Denham Springs is run. However, pay scales and wages are adopted by the council through the budget.
The council approved pay raises, specifically with regard to new enforcement officers being hired with experience, in November of 2018. Those raises cost the city $12,000 to finalize that year, and will cost $30,000 in this fiscal year.
At the time, police chief Shannon Womack said for prior experience to be recognized must be “real law enforcement” patrolling or working on the street. Landry said the city can have trouble attracting experienced officers if they know they will start at a lower pay rate.
Gonzales, which is of similar geographic and population size to Denham Springs, has 48 officers on their force. Gonzales also has $9 million more in their budget.
Baton Rouge's pay scale for officers is 'not much higher,' according to DSPD's chief. However, the officers there do have opportunities for extra duty assignments which provide extra pay.
Councilman Jeff Wesley, who served as Denham Springs police chief before he retired, agreed. Officers have few opportunities today for extra duty assignments, he said at the meeting in which the DSPD pay raises were approved.
“That’s the decided blessing and curse of a high level of safety in our city,” Wesley said.
Stewart went on to say that Mayor Landry, in a second meeting with a new president of the Denham Springs Police Union Daniel Bergeron, was 'negative' less than receptive to an 'open line of communication.'
A fact that was refuted by the mayor himself, as well as several city staff members, in a response letter issued by Landry Thursday afternoon. The mayor claims an 'open door policy regarding meetings with any employee.'
"Any employee may speak with any department head or myself at any time regarding any matter concerning to the employee," Landry said in the letter. "This policy has been utilized on numerous occasions by employees from every department, including the Denham Springs Police Department. I have never refused to meet with an employee on an individual basis."
Landry also added that the official city policy is to not recognize unions, but to meet with employees individually.
Finally, Stewart alleged that the mayor mentioned a ticketing 'quota' system at the department. No context was given in the letter to say when or why the mayor would have mentioned a system, but Stewart went on to say that under Louisiana Revised Statute 40:2401.1, passed in 2008, that was now illegal.
Landry argued in his letter that no quota system had ever existed, stating that he asked 'officers perform the duties of their jobs in order to ensure the safety of our citizens.'
Total citations issued from 2016-2018 fluctuated with 7675 in 2016; 8903 in 2017; 7583 in 2018; and 3460 written through June of 2019, on pace for 7920.
Stewart began the letter by listing his history in law enforcement and union participation. He spent 20 years at the Baton Rouge Police Department, serving as union president for 14 of those years. He also mentioned he is a veteran.
