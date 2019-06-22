DENHAM SPRINGS - The news for the local animal haven is bitter sweet.
On one hand, the Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be receiving several capital investment upgrades, including a new office and cat center as well as a pickup truck - all of which is worth $380,000 total.
Those costs will be reimbursable through FEMA.
On the other hand, however, portions of the shelter will be forced to shut down for a period of time while repairs and construction are ongoing.
According to a release from the shelter, they will no longer accept dogs or cats until the repair work is complete on the buildings that currently house animals. The timeline for that work is, as of yet, unknown.
Animals currently in the shelter - that cannot stay - are being moved to the Walker and Livingston Parish facilities for care by workers from the Denham Springs shelter until further notice. The shelter can no longer provide transportation for dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered through Baton Rouge Pet Aid, until that work is complete.
The shelter will be open during regular business hours for adopts of the few animals that can remain in the shelter. Denham Springs animals that can be moved to other shelters will still be up for adoptions.
Denham Springs will also continue to provide trap neuter services for stray cats only, but will not keep them once neutered.
FEMA agreed to $360,000 in capital investment in the shelter, which the city must pay for and be reimbursed. The 2019-2020 fiscal year was the first year money was in the budget for up-front costs.
The shelter's administrative and cat haven building will be demolished, per FEMA's 'Substantially Damaged' rulings (cost of repairs were greater than 50% of the value of the building) and moved to the top of the hill, about 100 yards to the west. The new building will be 2,271 square feet and will still be the administrative building as well as the haven for cats.
The cinder block buildings which housed the dogs will require repairs and remodeling as well, also to be done during the closure.
Denham Springs Animal Shelter asks potential adopters and concerned citizens to check their Facebook page and the city's for progress reports on construction and re-opening of the shelter.
