DENHAM SPRINGS - It may have been three years since the Great Flood of 2016, but recovery continues for the City of Denham Springs.
According to Mayor Gerard Landry, they're getting to the items that have been held together with 'duct tape and a prayer.'
There are 77 sewer lift stations inside the city limits and five water wells which need repair. While the pumps and stations themselves were designed to go underwater, the control panels which operate the stations were not.
At a meeting of the finance committee Tuesday night, wherein the 2019-2020 fiscal budget was in discussion, the project came up as part of the ongoing flood recovery efforts.
To repair all 82 sites, both sewer and water, will require two years. The final price tag will be $3.4 million, $1.7 million per year, and will be eligible for FEMA reimbursement.
As part of the FEMA requirements, however, some stations - specifically sewer - will have to be lifted to the base flood elevation. Mayor Landry was unsure which sites those were, specifically.
Initial budgeting must occur because the city will be reimbursed for the work, the money will not be given up front - so funding must be available to start the project. It will also have to go through the appropriate bidding process and be approved by the city council.
Unless changes are made, the first repairs will begin in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.