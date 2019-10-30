DENHAM SPRINGS - The inside of the new city hall won't look the same for long.
With approval Monday from the city council, the city will move forward with renovations to their new building which they purchased from Capital One.
The city paid Capital One roughly $760,000 for the property. The original offer was $1 million, minus lease payments, although the building appraised for a range between $1.1 million and $1.4 million.
Funding for the purchase came from FEMA reimbursement after the city took cash from the emergency management agency for taking old city hall, the old street department building, and the old fire station administration building turning those areas into green space after demolition.
Mayor Gerard Landry also announced Monday that the city is moving forward with a pavilion in the place of 'wet' city hall, which will cost the city around $250,000.
With regard to the renovations, Landry said that everything will occur "in phases" and that City Hall will never be closed to the public.
Phase 1 will include some of the offices near the back of the complex, as well as the roof.
Phase 2 will focus on the Marshal and Judge's offices.
Phase 3 will be the expansion of the current court room and council room - nearly "doubling it in size," according to Landry.
Phase 4 will be a full remodel of the front offices and the front lobby, as well as the demolition of two-out-of-three drive thru lanes, which will open up 22 more parking spots.
Landry said the office staff will being moving out on Nov. 8, with renovations starting some time late in November or December - depending on how pre-construction meetings go with Forte & Tablada, the engineers for the project.
The winning bid came from Sienna Construction at $1,394,000. Second place was Blount Contractors at $1,417,000.
Just this summer, the city met with students from the schools of engineering and architecture at LSU. Those students presented design and construction elements for the downtown area that would help with drainage, curb appeal, and "attracting more foot traffic."
"They're all great ideas," Landry mused, "but cost is always a factor."
