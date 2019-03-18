DENHAM SPRINGS – February is the shortest month of the year, but the Denham Springs Animal Shelter adopted out more animals than it took in, according to its monthly report.
The Animal Shelter also received a donation of more than $1,700 from Raising Cane’s from its plush pooch sale to help animal shelters.
The February report to the City Council said the shelter took in 20 dogs and 26 cats, a total of 46, and it adopted out 21 dogs and 39 cats, a total of 60.
One dog also was reclaimed by its owner.
The shelter now has 50 dogs and 37.
On March 14, Patrick Mitchell, of Raising Cane’s, presented a check for $1,781 to Animal Shelter Director Rachel Boutwell and Mayor Gerard Landry.
Raising Cane’s, funded in Baton Rouge, is selling plush puppies at its stores and 100 percent of the profits go to local animal shelters.
Meanwhile, in its monthly report, the Animal Shelter took in a total of $3,924.
Spay and neutering services brought in $1,994 and donations totaled $1,240.
Adoption fees brought in $686 and $40 came from fines/fees.
