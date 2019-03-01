DENHAM SPRINGS – Repairing city pumping stations and water wells damaged in the Great Flood of 2016 took a step forward as the Denham Springs City Council approved an amendment to the project.
The engineering firm Forte & Tablada asked for the amendment to cover engineering services to repair 77 pumping stations and 6 water wells damaged in the August 2016 flood. The total cost of the amendment will be $948,870, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursing the city 90 percent.
Chad Bacas, of the Denham Springs engineering firm, said the project has advanced to the design stage.
According to the breakdown of service fees, under “Professional evaluations to identify damaged elements,” Forte & Tablada would be paid:
--$3,500 for generators and right-angle drives.
--A sum not to exceed $15,000 for water well submersible pump testing. The actual amount will be sent to the city for approval before implementation.
--$900 for three hoist assemblies.
--$500 for a water well radio repeater.
A breakdown of fees for the pumping stations include:
--Survey services, $75,000.
--Engineering services (design/construction plans), $582,700.
--Bid phase services, construction administration and resident project observation, $115,000.
A breakdown of fees for the water wells include:
--Survey services, $15,000.
--Engineering services (design/construction plans), $106,270.
--Bid phase services, construction administration and resident project observation, $35,000.
In other action, the council:
--Approved applying for a Keep Livingston Beautiful Healthy Community Initiative grant to mark storm drains and educate city residents on the effects of dumping debris in the drains.
The total cost of the project is $3,960, with the grant providing 90 percent ($3,564) and the city putting up 10 percent ($396).
--Declared as surplus a 1994 Ford F-50 pickup used by the Gas Department.
--Heard a proclamation from the mayor designating April as Fair Housing Month.
