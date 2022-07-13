The Denham Springs City Council approved a special use permit for a video bingo hall, which would be the second in the city, the maximum allowed at one time.
Council members passed the permit request by a 4-0 vote. No one spoke about the bingo hall during a public hearing.
The video bingo hall will be located inside a vacant suite at 141 Aspen Square Avenue.
Building official Rick Foster told council members the special use permit request, made by MF12, LLC, received unanimous approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission during its July meeting. No one spoke against the hall during that meeting, as well, Foster said.
This would mark the second video bingo hall within the city, along with Sportsman’s Paradise on S. Range Avenue, near the Bass Pro Shopping Center. Denham Springs had two video bingo halls for several years before one on Florida Boulevard closed following the August 2016 flood.
Per state law, people under the age of 18 are not allowed to play electronic video bingo devices, according to the Office of Charitable Gaming.
