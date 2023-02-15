City of Denham Springs

City of Denham Springs

 David Gray | The News

The City of Denham Springs may be modifying its ban on the use of fireworks within corporate limits for certain holidays, reversing an ordinance that has been in place for more than 15 years.

On Tuesday, the City Council introduced an amended ordinance that would allow citizens to discharge fireworks between set hours for the Independence Day and New Year’s Day holidays. The use of fireworks would still be illegal during all other times.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.