The City of Denham Springs may be modifying its ban on the use of fireworks within corporate limits for certain holidays, reversing an ordinance that has been in place for more than 15 years.
On Tuesday, the City Council introduced an amended ordinance that would allow citizens to discharge fireworks between set hours for the Independence Day and New Year’s Day holidays. The use of fireworks would still be illegal during all other times.
The item is set for a public hearing at the council’s next meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.
The use of pyrotechnics — the term Denham Springs uses for any “sparkler, squib, rocket, firecracker, Roman candle, signal lights, fireworks, or other devices or composition used to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic display” — is currently illegal within corporate limits, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
Tuesday marked the second consecutive meeting the council has broached the subject. In January, Councilman Robert Poole expressed support for allowing people to discharge fireworks to celebrate specific holidays, though he acknowledged the issue is “divisive.”
“This is really a personal quality-of-life issue," he said at last month’s meeting.
The city has had a fireworks ban in place for decades, though it has been modified at times.
A full fireworks ban was in place within the city from 1967 through 1994 before the law was accidentally left out of the book of ordinances during the 1994 update, which amounted to a repeal, according to an earlier report by The News.
The issue again became a topic of debate in the mid-2000s as council members weighed another all-out ban or allowing fireworks usage on certain days. The council ultimately approved an ordinance allowing people to use fireworks around New Year’s and the Fourth of July in 2006 before reinstating the full ban in 2007.
Despite a ban being in place for the last 16 years, there continue to be violations within the 7.3-square-mile city, officials have said. In January, Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said the last New Year’s Eve holiday drew 16 contacts for discharging fireworks. Of those, four received summonses.
Last July, Mayor Gerard Landry told The News that the problem has grown worse in recent years, a sentiment he reiterated in January’s meeting. He said he receives calls “every time” there is a holiday, from regular citizens and council members alike.
Landry expressed concerns over the negative impacts fireworks can have on pets, young children, and veterans struggling with PTSD. He also mentioned that surrounding areas, including Baton Rouge and Waker, have similar bans to Denham Springs.
“I think we’re trying to satisfy a few folks instead of looking at the total,” Landry said.
But Poole, who brought up the subject in the council’s Jan. 23 meeting, said he has heard from people in the city who are in support of altering the fireworks ban, recalling his own childhood taking part in the activity.
“It was a fond memory as a kid being able to do that with my dad,” Poole said.
One resident in January spoke in favor of lifting the ban, saying he was “quite disappointed” upon learning of it when he moved to the city a few years ago.
“I think making it legal for a period of time is good,” the resident said.
The council gave the city attorney the green light to draft an amended ordinance, which was introduced during Tuesday’s meeting.
Under the introduced ordinance, the use of fireworks would be allowed from 7-11 p.m. on July 4 and from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. However, the exceptions would be “null and void” if a burn ban goes into effect, based on a recommendation from Fire Chief Richard Stafford.
The amended ordinance also states that first-time offenders would face a $250 fee, up from the current penalty of $100. A $500 fine would be issued for subsequent violations.
Though there was little discussion on the issue during Tuesday’s meeting, resident Charles Ballard spoke against lifting the ban, saying, “We don’t need it with all the people that’s in the city of Denham Springs.”
Ballard said the use of fireworks is already an issue despite the existing ban, adding that he lives “right where all the popping goes on.”
“If you lift the ban, who knows what’s gonna happen then,” Ballard said.
