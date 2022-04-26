With talks of new developments expected to add thousands of customers to the city’s wastewater system, the Denham Spring City Council has hit the pause button.
On Monday, city leaders voted to temporarily halt new connections for large developments to its wastewater treatment plant as they launch a study to determine what upgrades and additions are needed to adequately provide services to its existing and future customers.
The resolution, which was approved by a 4-0 vote, is in effect until the end of the year. It doesn’t pertain to developments that produce less than 4,000 gallons of wastewater per day, the rough equivalent of 10 homes.
Discussion on the city’s wastewater treatment took up the majority of Monday’s meeting, arising from talks of two new subdivisions on 4H Club Road and a new apartment complex in Juban Crossing.
Together, the new subdivisions and apartment complex — all outside city limits — would add nearly 2,900 new customers to the city’s wastewater system, an increase of around 37 percent.
The City of Denham Springs’ wastewater department currently services nearly 7,800 customers, with more than 5,000 customers within city limits and the rest just outside.
Mayor Gerard Landry stressed multiple times that officials are not trying to “anti-development” but noted the impact the addition of nearly 3,000 new customers would have on the sewage system.
Landry said he hopes “to bring everybody to the table and have a good healthy discussion about what we can do to be productive and responsible to our citizens.” He also said that the city is “still willing” to supply natural gas and water to the proposed developments thanks to recent improvements.
His main concern, however, centers on the sewage plant, which officials said was already in need of upgrades before the possibility of adding thousands of new customers to the system.
“In no way, shape, or form are we trying to deny anything that’s gonna hurt these developments,” Landry said. “But our concern is the Denham Springs Sewer District and the sewer plant itself.”
Landry said the wastewater plant was built in 2008 and that the city is 14 years into a 30-year bond to pay it off. The treatment facility has a design flow capacity of four million gallons per day and currently does roughly 2.5 million, according to Superintendent B.J. Clark.
However, Clark noted that damage inflicted on the sewage system during the historic August 2016 flood actually limits the facility to about 3.3 million gallons per day.
The new developments would push the sewage plant to 77.5 percent of its capacity, but Landry said that “you have to start looking into expanding and upgrading” at 70 percent.
Edward Aydell of Alvin Fairburn and Associates, the professional of record for the sewage district, said officials began looking at plans to enhance the department in 2015 and that at the time, a new plant would’ve cost roughly $17 million.
When asked what that price would be today, Aydell paused for a moment before calling it “a scary number.”
“It’s probably more like $30 million,” he said.
In response, Landry said: “We have to be very cautious with the citizens of our city and the citizens that live in the sewer district currently about the sewer that we provide. We have to have responsible growth and do everything we can do to make sure our plant is taken care of.”
The recent influx of new and proposed developments has become a hot-button topic in Livingston Parish, which reported the state’s seventh-fastest growth rate in the 2020 census.
The latest debate came when the Livingston Parish Council approved the preliminary plat for Sweetwater Subdivision, a 481-lot neighborhood on 4H Club Road and one of the developments that has Denham Springs leaders concerned.
The approval came in spite of objections from residents around the proposed subdivision and even some of the council members, who said they’d be open to litigation if they denied a plat that meets existing ordinances.
Another subdivision that has the attention of Denham Springs leaders is Deer Run, a 2,000-lot subdivision that’ll be built further south of Sweetwater on 4H Club Road. City leaders also recently learned of a new apartment complex in Juban Crossing that’ll house about 350 units, according to Aydell.
Last month, the Denham Springs City Council denied a rezoning request that would’ve paved the way for a 170-unit apartment complex on Rushing Road, something residents in the project area adamantly spoke out against.
Though that apartment complex would’ve had a marginal yet noticeable impact to the sewer plant, it pales in comparison to the impact the proposed subdivisions would have, which is why Aydell said “it’s a subject that deserves a lot of thought and discussion.”
“When you’re talking about adding nearly 50 percent to the size of your system, we need to have some discussions about it and I think you’re more than justified to do that,” Aydell said. “The city has a lot of decisions to make. Will the city invest in the infrastructure necessary to handle all this, because there are going to be some investments on the city’s part.”
Landry also noted the possibility that, should the city choose to invest to upgrade the sewage district, the developments never arise.
“If you make those investments up front to build a plant that’ll take care of another 3,000 customers, what happens if it doesn’t come to fruition?” Landry asked. “Then we’re stuck still having to pay this money.
“We’re not trying to be anti-development. I’m just really concerned about the assets of the city of Denham Springs, the sewer department and the sewer system.”
According to the resolution, the city will conduct “a study of the wastewater treatment plant and options for its expansion” and “hire any professionals necessary for the study.” The pause on new sewer connections for large developments will be in effect “until December 31, 2022 to allow for completion and review of study.”
