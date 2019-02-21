DENHAM SPRINGS – The contractor working on the Harvest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation facility on Range Avenue will get a 30-day chance to show working at 3 a.m. won’t be a problem.
If he succeeds, the contractor could get another 60 days.
The Denham Springs City Council approved having Police Chief Shannon Womack issue a 30-day temporary permit.
“Let the chief give him a 30-day variance permit and see how area residents respond,” Mayor Gerard Landry said.
The motion by council member Lori Lamm-Williams also called for a public hearing to allow residents near the construction zone to express themselves and to consider the additional 60-day temporary permit.
The motion passed 5-0.
Project Superintendent Mark Rhymes had originally requested a 90-day variance for work hours to pour concrete and accepted the 30-day permit.
But it doesn’t mean he will start bringing in concrete trucks this week.
“We won’t be pouring this week. I still have four more feet of dirt to bring in before we pour,” Rhymes said.
Rhymes said when the pouring begins, “If we start at 3 (a.m.), we would be through by 7 (a.m.).
“The high school traffic is my biggest concern,” he added. “Three a.m. is a lot safer for the trucks. We will be driving in and out on North River Road and Range Avenue.”
“My main problem is we may have a problem at 7 a.m.,” council member Jeff Wesley said. “At 6:30 a.m., traffic picks up.”
“I will try River Road first, but I may need Range (Avenue),” to access the site, Rhymes replied.
Harvest Manor is across the street from Denham Springs Freshman High and Denham Springs High School. Weather is the reason for the 3 a.m. request, according to Rhymes.
“In winter it’s tough to get concrete poured. We had rain today and we lost two days,” he said.
Mayor Gerard Landry said no sign was posted about the issue being brought up at the meeting but learned later that was not required. He said the “best practice” would be to have a public hearing at the next council meeting to see if any neighbors wanted to voice their opinions.
Council member Robert Poole said he favored the temporary variance so area residents could experience the 3 a.m. work time and then would have a chance to come to the council.
When he starts pouring concrete, Rhymes said he should pour 300 to 500 yards a day.
“I don’t mess around, and Radcliff Construction don’t mess around,” he said.
Rhymes said he anticipates 14 pourings and hopes to have the concrete poured in 60 days, weather permitting. No concrete pourings would take place on Sundays, he added, since he can’t obtain concrete after noon on a Saturday.
Police Chief Shannon Womack told the council his department has received only one complaint about the work. Council member Amber Dugas said she lives two streets from the construction project and can hear the work.
“I can understand being adjacent to the site what it must be like,” she said. “If I can hear it, I know they can hear it.”
Beepers on the trucks that sound when it goes in reverse are required by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but the sound can be muted and still heard by workers, Rhymes said.
“My cellphone is posted at the site. People can call me if it gets too loud, and I will find out what is going on,” he said.
In response to a question from Wesley, Rhymes said a sweeper will be on site to clear mud and dirt off Range Avenue. Rhymes said he has arranged with the Police Department that when the sweeper is used, a police officer will be present to direct traffic.
Asked by Poole if he was willing to have an off-duty police officer standing by, to be paid by Rhymes, the project manager said, “I’m willing to cross that bridge when I come to it.”
