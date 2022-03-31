After authorities busted three local massage parlors that were offering sexual services to attract business, the Denham Springs City Council has officially taken steps to prevent such activity from occurring again.
On Monday, the City Council formally adopted an ordinance tailored to massage establishments that leaders hope will prevent the type of wrongdoing that was discovered in a recent undercover operation by the Denham Springs Police Department.
The new ordinance, which passed by a 5-0 vote, prohibits sexual adverstising and requires massage businesses to have licensed therapists, log detailed accounts of services performed, and keep an accessible list of services offered, among other stipulations.
With the new ordinance, city leaders hoped to dissuade illegal activity while also keeping legitimate establishments in business.
“We want to support our good local businesses while doing what we can to keep the illegal businesses out of the city,” said City Attorney Stephanie Bond-Hulett.
The issue was brought to the attention of city leaders after the Denham Springs Police Department received “reports of suspicious activity” at three establishments: Green Land Spa on South Range Avenue, Apple Spa on Florida Boulevard West, and Massage Life on Hummel Street.
Police Chief Shannon Womack told the City Council in its Feb. 28 meeting that the three businesses were “using blatantly sexual advertising on Backpage-like websites.” Undercover officers went to the businesses and were offered “sexual services” at each business.
The Denham Springs operation came in the wake of another operation in East Baton Rouge Parish that uncovered prostitution.
Womack also said in the Feb. 28 meeting that detectives found “no evidence of human trafficking,” which he noted is a common practice at massage parlors.
Following the operation, city leaders began the process of drafting an ordinance that would stop such activity from occurring again. But Bond-Hulett and Mayor Gerard Landry stressed that they didn’t wish to make things difficult for the legitimate businesses in the area, but instead hoped to “close up a lot of loopholes.”
“The intention is only to lock down the absolute animals,” Landry said in the Feb. 28 meeting.
Bond-Hulett said all three businesses have since been evicted by their landlords and that there is no longer “illegal activity occurring” inside the city’s massage establishments. The violators who could be “located and identified” have also been cited with prostitution, a misdemeanor.
“While we have a good situation, we wanted to put an ordinance in place that prevents any illegal activity from coming back to the city under the guise of a massage therapy business,” she said.
To draft the ordinance, Bond-Hulett said she tailored it off of similar ordinances in other municipalities that have had success eradicating the issue. She also used local ordinances for businesses like food trucks and gyms, which have “higher standards… as far as cleanliness and procedures they must follow.”
The new ordinance includes state massage therapy laws, and Bond-Hulett said she worked with Kathryn Love, chairperson of the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy, and Jackie Wilson, of Natural Touch in Denham Springs.
“The goal is to dissuade anybody that’s interested in illegal activity from coming to the city,” Bond-Hulett said.
Under the new ordinance, a massage business would be required to post a list of its services in the reception area, and no other service “other than those listed” can be offered. The new ordinance prohibits businesses from operating between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., a change from the earlier proposed end time of 9 p.m.
Bond-Hulett said most of the illegal businesses the new ordinance targets are not in compliance with occupational licenses, so she included language in the ordinance “so that it’ll be easy to pull those licenses where illegal activity is occurring.”
“They would have to apply in person, have a background check done, have a photo on file with the city, and we would gather their licenses,” she said.
The ordinance includes a section highlighting ways the city could revoke an occupational license, which violators would not be eligible to re-apply for within a year of revocation.
Other penalties include a fine, imprisonment for no more than 60 days, and losing a massage therapy license for five years.
Bond-Hulett said the Board of Massage Therapy “blessed the ordinance,” something Love reiterated during the meeting when she called massage businesses’ current struggle with human trafficking “a national problem.”
“I just wanted to say thank you very much to Denham Springs for taking this on individually,” Love said.
