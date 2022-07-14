Before diving into its normal business, the Denham Springs City Council recognized two local powerlifters who have made names for themselves on the national and international stages.
Raygan Bosco and Lawson Navarre, two student-athletes who competed on the Denham Springs High powerlifting team last year, were awarded certificates of recognition during the City Council’s July 12 meeting.
“We get to have some fun tonight,” Mayor Gerard Landry said before rattling off the accolades of both athletes.
Bosco, who graduated in May, has made a name for herself in the program’s short history, becoming the first female to earn a powerlifting scholarship.
She is the only two-time powerlifting state champion and two-time first-team all-state finisher in school history, and she holds 11 school, regional, and state records. Those honors helped her earn a ride to William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
In her final high school state competition, Bosco totaled 1,000 pounds, squatting 410 pounds, bench pressing 185 pounds, and deadlifting 405 pounds. She led the DSHS girls to a fourth-place finish in the Division I team standings, the highest team finish at the state meet in school history.
On a side note, Councilwoman Laura Smith pointed out that Bosco served as president for the Denham Springs High Class of 2022.
“Thank you for your hard work and dedication,” Landry said.
Navarre, who still has two years left of high school competition, was also singled out for his accomplishments that are certain to keep adding up.
In May, Navarre won a national championship in the 123-pound weight class while setting two International Powerlifting League world records in his weight class in the deadlift (365 pounds) and the squat (330 pounds) during the U.S. Powerlifting Association National Championships.
Navarre also made an immediate impact on his school’s powerlifting team, securing a third-place finish in the 114-pound class at the state meet, enough to earn all-state recognition in his sophomore season. Navarre helped the DSHS boys team earn sixth place at state, which was also the highest in program history.
But Navarre's success isn't only in powerlifting — he has maintained a 4.0 GPA and earned a 30 on the ACT, a score Councilman Robert Poole marveled at.
“Is that a 30 on the ACT and you haven’t even started your senior year?” Poole asked, to which Navarre responded, “Yes, sir.”
Landry, Navarre’s grandfather, had his own idea how Navarre got so smart.
“I would tell you where it comes from, but you wouldn’t believe me,” he said, drawing laughter from those in attendance.
