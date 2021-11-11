Denham Springs officials and residents were introduced to a statewide voluntary buyout program that aims to reduce future flood risks by turning flood-prone residential areas into wetlands.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Denham Springs City Council, representatives from the Office of Community Development detailed a $10 million buyout plan for residents of the Spring Park area. That part of the city faces regular flooding issues, never more apparent than during the historic 2016 flood.
Part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative Gov. John Bel Edwards created in 2018, the financial program provides property buyouts in flood-prone areas, aiming to turn those high-risk residential areas into wetlands to open space for future flood events.
Mayor Gerard Landry voiced his support for the buyout program after the presentation, saying he’s “fully behind” it and believes it could pay dividends for the city in the long-term.
“We want to have a safer environment for our residents,” Landry said, “but in no way, shape or form do I want anybody to think we’re out to hurt anybody. It’s strictly to help as many people that want the help.”
The state awarded Denham Springs $10 million through the LWI for the buyout program, up from its original budget of $3 million. Denham Springs was one of seven locations selected throughout the state.
City officials ultimately chose the Spring Park area for the buyout program, spanning property from Spring Park to the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, bordered on both sides by River Road and the Amite River. Landry said there are roughly 100 properties in the area.
During the meeting, Building Official Rick Foster explained why the Spring Park neighborhood was selected, saying the entire area sits in “a deep depression.”
“When we flood, this is the area that floods,” Foster said.
The entire purpose of this program, explained resilient housing specialist Ben Wicker, is two-fold — to move people out of flood-prone areas and to convert that property into flood-storage space to improve flooding issues in surrounding areas.
Wicker stressed, however, that the program is “100 percent voluntary.”
“We are not here to put anyone out,” Wicker said. “We’re not here to make anyone uncomfortable… or intimidate anyone into participating in this buyout program. If the residents of Denham Springs don’t want to participate, they are 100 percent at liberty to not participate.
“That said, we think this is an incredible opportunity.”
Buyout awards are based on the appraised fair market value (FMV) of eligible properties. According to the LWI website, the program is designed to benefit low- to moderate-income residents, and it offers an incentive — payment above fair market value — to eligible applicants who relocate to areas of lower flood risk.
According to the stipulations, incentive award recipients must relocate to an area of minimal flood risk (outside the 500-year floodplain) or moderate flood risk (inside the 500-year floodplain but elevated 3 feet above ground).
“The incentive is a huge distinction between other programs and what we’re talking about doing now,” said Pat Forbes, who oversees the state’s Community Development Block Grant programs funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “It literally provides everybody the chance to buy a home at fair market value.”
There are three types of buyout recipients — homeowners, landlords, and tenants — and each has its own criteria to receive the buyout.
Awards are capped at $250,000 and are subject to a duplication of benefits review, Wicker noted. Duplicative assistance will be subtracted from the award.
Applicants must have clear titles to their properties, according to the stipulations. Mortgages, liens, or judgments must be paid off and removed from the title before or at closing, though it can be paid off with award funds, Wicker explained.
For Spring Park, the area is divided into three priority zones, with Priority 1 — the most urgent — being the northernmost portion.
Based on a timeline provided by Wicker, Spring Park area residents will be surveyed beginning in December, followed by the start of the application process for Priority 1 zone in January 2022. Closings could last from March to October of next year, with demolitions scheduled for November 2022.
If all goes to plan, the project could be complete by June 2023.
After the presentation, Landry touched on the possibilities that could come from the buyout program, saying the property could be turned into green space that could be used for a bike trail, walking path, or a city park.
Landry said those types of attractions were some of the suggestions hundreds of citizens made during the “Denham Strong” community meetings following the Great Flood of 2016.
“There are any number of things that [the land] could be [used for] that still could hold water and serve a dual-purpose, and that would be the ideal situation,” Landry said.
“This is to help people,” Landry said later. “It’s not to hurt anybody.”
Foster said he typically doesn’t encourage buyouts, noting that the city doesn’t benefit from taking away “a healthy house in a thriving subdivision.” But he agreed with Landry that the buyout program could benefit the city.
“No one can do anything with that property,” Foster said. “It becomes public property that the city is required to take care of, but it doesn’t help the community at large.
“This [buyout program] has the potential to help the community at large. I think it’s a win-win. It gives us that foot in the door and helps us really provide something nice for our citizens.”
For more information, people are urged to visit watershed.la.gov/buyouts or call 866-735-2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.