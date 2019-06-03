DENHAM SPRINGS -- One budget is in the process of ending, while the next budget will be examined by the Denham Springs City Council at a special meeting on Tuesday, June 4.
Instead of its usual 6 p.m. starting time, the special meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at City Hall.
Only two items are on the agenda: The first item is to discuss the amended budget for the current fiscal year that ends June 30, and second is to discuss the budget for the fiscal year to run from July 1 to June 30, 2020.
A year ago, the Denham Springs City Council approved the city budget for 2018-19 that projected $10,101,066 in revenues and $9,937,736 in expenses.
Ten months into this fiscal year, the city lags behind 2017-18 in total sales taxes collected.
According to the Livingston Parish School Board Tax Office, which tracks the city’s 1½-cent sales tax, Denham Springs has totaled $6,214,420.
This is $420,527 less than it took in for the first 10 months of the 2017-18 fiscal year ($6,634,947).
