The Denham Springs City Council sent a proposed townhouse development back to the Zoning Commission following outcry from residents who live near the project area and the project’s failure to meet regulations.
In its June 14 meeting, the City Council tabled a vote on a 10-unit townhouse project at the intersection of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road. The move came one day after the Zoning Commission denied a special-use permit request by Sam Nickroo.
Townhomes within city limits require a special use permit, according to Building Official Rick Foster.
The new townhomes are being proposed for a 0.931-acre tract at the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road, a much-traveled intersection in the city. During this month’s commission meeting, residents spoke out against the project and said the new townhouses would worsen problems with traffic, flooding, and infrastructure in the area.
Foster said the project was initially for 15 townhome units before the developer submitted a smaller, 10-unit map minutes before the commission meeting. Neither map met the district’s regulations for townhomes, Foster told the City Council.
“We knew that it didn’t meet the requirements,” Foster said during the council meeting. “There are district regulations that it has to meet… and if nothing else, you have to have a subdivision map that shows you the individual lots for these townhouses.”
Foster said the zoning commission denied the special-use permit request “based on the public comments as well as the fact that the map doesn’t meet those requirements.”
“As it is right now, we don’t have anything that comes close to meeting those district regulations,” Foster said.
The project will head back to the Zoning Commission before it is brought back to the City Council. If the City Council were to deny the special-use permit, the applicant would have another year before it could be heard again, Foster said.
Foster noted that developers tried to obtain a special-use permit for the same spot in 2020, a request that was ultimately denied.
“People have tried to put townhomes on that spot before,” Foster said.
