The Honorable Jerry Denton, Denham Springs City Court Judge, and Denham Springs City Marshal Joe Shumate will provide an amnesty program beginning Mar. 2 and running through Mar. 13, 2020 for any outstanding bench warrants.
The bench warrant will be recalled without having to pay the contempt of court fee, and the defendant will be given a new court date, if applicable, or be provided a payment schedule for payment of fees.
The amnesty program does not reduce outstanding fees, however, the defendants will not be arrested and his or her warrant will be recalled.
The clerk's office will be open, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assistant defendants. If you have any questions, please call the Denham Springs City Court at 225-665-5505, or the Denham Springs City Marshal's Office at 225-665-8568.
If you are unsure if you have an outstanding warrant with the Denham Springs City Court, call one of the numbers listed above or visit www.dsclerkofcourt.org.
