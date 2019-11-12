There's a lot of 'new' written on the monthly construction report issued by City Building Inspector Rick Foster.
Which means fresh real estate is erupting where it once was not, which is a good sign for the city.
Current projects that are still under construction include:
- Life Storage (Range / Rushing)
- Sac-Au-Lait Center (Bass Pro Development)
- Bonita Del Forno (Sac-Au-Lait Center)
- Harvest Manor Nursing Home (North Range)
- Murphy Oil (Range Avenue, Wal-Mart parking lot)
But, there are several projects which are pushing toward their own construction, or are just beginning.
O'Reilly Automotive has received their permit from the city and will begin construction soon. The new auto parts store will be located at 117 Shady Park, which is off Range Avenue, south of I-12.
Three projects that are undergoing changes to their initial drawings, before construction can begin, are:
- Cornerstone Fellowship Church (S. River Road)
- A 4-plex apartment complex (Thornton Drive)
- Multi-tenant office building (Del Norte)
Cornerstone Fellowship Church will be on the northeast corner of the River Road/4-H Club/Highway 190 intersection.
The apartment complex, which was recently approved by the city council, will be located on what is now an empty lot at 124 Thornton Lane, down the street from Po-Boy Express.
Finally, the multi-tenant office building will be on Del Norte, just south of Wal-Mart.
