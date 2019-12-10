More federal money is coming to Louisiana.
It will be up to recovery coordinator Jeanette Clark, and members of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative Steering committee, as to whether or not the city will get any of those dollars.
Clark told the council Tuesday night that she learned about the grant process at the watershed's meeting on Friday. Denham is part of watershed region 7, which also includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, and St. Tammany. The group will be looking for funding for large scale projects, as well as localized.
The first round of funding is roughly $60 million, doled out during 2020, and Clark is looking to do the following with a chance at those funds:
- Acquire repetitive loss properties near Spring Park
- Apply a different design to the 3rd street culvert, which currently catches sediment and debris
- A parking lot makeover for city hall with green infrastructure to assist with the downtown area's drainage
The second and third idea came from a presentation by LSU architecture and engineering students who presented to the city last year. The group introduced green infrastructure to the city - including bioswales, which absorb water during heavy rain periods, and permeable parking to help soak up some of that downpour - however funding was an issue.
Clark is hoping to remove that problem.
Part of those acquisitions in the Spring Park area would include the old location for First Baptist Church, on the corner of Centerville and River Road. While the church has the funding to demolish the property, the city has not had the revenue to acquire it.
Clark has until the 20th to submit the city's projects for the 2020 funding cycle.
President Donald Trump signed into law a $28 billion block grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
While Graves is not pleased with the amount of time it took to get the money out, when compared to the disaster, the state of Louisiana will receive $1.21 billion of that total outlay. The federal government required an Action Plan, presented by the recently formed Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI) as to how they intended to distribute the funds.
The LWI will focus on four specific areas:
- Watershed projects and programs - $570,666,243 (47%)
- State projects and programs - $327,757,590 (27%)
- Watershed monitoring, mapping, and modeling - $145,670,040 (12%)
- Watershed policy, planning, and local capacity assistance - $24,278,340 (2%)
- Non-federal cost share assistance - $96,988,107 (8%)
