It has been a political and legal battle for developer Chris Ingram, of Ascension Properties, and his development of Deer Run on 4H Club Road south of Denham Springs.
And that battle will continue, at least for another two weeks.
The Denham Springs Council Tuesday tabled Ingram's application for utility hookups for the Deer Run subdivision until their September 25th meeting. Councilman Jim Gilbert led the charge to delay the approval, citing a lack of information and making a motion that the sewer board meet again - a meeting he insisted must follow open meeting laws - to discuss his concerns and 'allow questions to be asked.'
Gilbert's motion did not generate a second, but Councilman Robert Poole's substitute motion did garner a second from Councilman Jeff Wesley to table the item for two weeks. Lori Lamm-Williams cast the lone negative vote, leaving the final tally 4-1.
"I believe two weeks is enough for you to get your answers," Poole explained. "I think Deer Run is more manageable than it's made out to be."
The meeting was chippy at times, with Williams asking Gilbert what he expected to gain from a meeting of the sewer board which is comprised of the city council, the mayor, and Erin Sandefur (parish councilwoman, District 5). Sandefur represents the district where Deer Run will be located.
Gilbert expressed to Williams that he had an engineering background and 'knew more than her' about the current situation. He said the plans presented problems, adding that he had been on the council for 9 months and that when it came to sewer, 'the sky was always falling.'
"How is it that we didn't have any capacity (at the sewer treatment plant) before, but now we have more than enough?," Gilbert asked the room.
Engineer Eddie Aydell, of Alvin Fairburn and Associates, explained to the council that the sewer treatment plant was currently 'around 50% capacity.' Aydell added that discussions of expansion usually come at around 75% capacity, but that it is not legally required or mandated.
Aydell went on to explain that even with the full 2,023 lots proposed for Deer Run, the plant would be between 70-75% capacity. He said that's calculated at roughly 400 gallons per day, although he added that 'most average, single-family homes generate 125-150 gallons of sewer per day.' Typically those numbers get higher due to rainfall and other intrusion issues.
Ingram's initial, revised plat was recently approved by the parish's planning committee and will be on the parish council's agenda at their September 28 meeting. While the revised plat only includes 173 lots, Ingram was requesting a 400-lot approval from the council - with roughly 130-150 lots being completed per year.
Ingram added he was willing to pay his connection fees up front per city ordinance.
"It will be two years before the first house is ready to tie on to your system," Ingram said, "you have plenty of time to fix your pipes or whatever."
Aydell agreed.
"(The city) has planned upgrades to the treatment plant which will increase capacity," Aydell explained. "You'll get a lot of (Deer Run's) capacity back."
Gilbert, however, continued to express concerns saying that recent smoke tests showed intrusion problems in the sewer lines. He also said he heard from residents south of the interstate, where the development will be, that there are backups 'constantly,' and he also expressed concern with the city's ability to get the sewer to the treatment plant.
Poole said he backed his motion and believed Gilbert had enough time to gather any information he needed in that two week period, but also said he's comfortable with the tabling to make sure that Gilbert was able to 'allay any concerns.'
Gilbert, who said he wanted to visit the sewer treatment plant but couldn't with other council members out of fear of a 'rolling quorum' said that he would continue to ask questions.
"If I'm the only one willing to dig in on this, that's fine," he said.
After facing significant backlash from both angry citizens and parish council members, developer and owner of Ascension Properties Chris Ingram is one step closer to beginning work on the new development on 4H Club Road.
On Thursday, September 7, the planning commission once again took Deer Run onto their agenda. The second, revised preliminary plat included new pieces which would match the more strict development ordinances which have been adopted since the development's inception.
One of those ordinances would be a fourth entrance for the subdivision. Ingram also agreed to scratch part of the plan which included apartments, instead opting for town homes that would be sold to private owners. He also agreed to leave property in the rear of the development untouched for drainage concerns.
The planning commission approved the revised plat after hearing from the review engineer for the project who confirmed that all new ordinances had been met.
The subdivision will now move to parish council for questions and potential approval at their Sept. 28 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers.
Despite a compromise struck in federal court under Judge Shelly Dick, one lawsuit remains against the development.
5th District Livingston Parish Concerned Citizens Association, an LLC filed by Randall Richardson according to the Secretary of State's website, has filed a memorandum to Judge Jeffrey Johnson's court petitioning the case from June be reopened and Parish President Layton Ricks be found in 'contempt of court.' Steven Loeb, of Breazeale, Sachse, & Wilson represents the LLC.
Judge Johnson had overseen the first lawsuit, wherein a compromise was settled that the parish would enforce their new development laws as well as the new zoning ordinances - which would require one acre lots.
Johnson then dismissed the case in June.
The federal lawsuit under Judge Dick, filed by Ingram, alleged that the zoning for District 5 was 'null andvoid' due to improper processes for adoption, as well as issues with enforcement.
Eventually, the federal court case completed in a compromise, as mentioned above, and was dismissed. According to witnesses of the case, Judge Dick also explained that the 5th District group, as well as councilwoman Erin Sandefur (District 5) 'no longer had a dog in the hunt' and 'she would allow no more political grandstanding in her courtroom.'
Sandefur, who was handpicked by councilman 'Bubba' Harris as a successor, ran her campaign to fill the remainder of Harris' seat with a promise that she would 'stop Deer Run.'
Parish attorney Moody has filed a memorandum to oppose reopening the suit in district court, since the court had already set a ruling based on the compromise. Loeb responded five days later, on Aug. 21, stating that the court had the right to enforce the compromise from June 14.
Aside from the parish's response, filing a memorandum to keep the 21st District case closed, Moody believes most of the concerns were settled in the federal court compromise.
"This is an attempt to block something I don't think can be blocked," Moody explained.
"Landowners have basic rights," he continued, "and this landowner (Ingram) has gotten clear go forward through due process from the government and a consent judgement from a federal court."
Moody now believes that, since the developer agreed to restart the process through the planning commission, the current lawsuit is moot. He also explained the hearing date for that suit was moved from Oct. 23 to Dec. 11, at the request of the group's attorney Mr. Loeb.
