DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs City Council will consider a request for a variance for four lots in Burlingame Subdivision and an additional variance for two of those lots at its meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. (Tuesday) at City Hall, 116 North Range Avenue.
Bobby Annison has requested a minimum-lot length variance from 120 feet to 107 feet and minimum square-foot variance from 8,400 square feet to 8,025 square feet on four lots on Woodland Street.
He is also requesting a front-yard variance from 30 feet to 22 feet on two of the lots.
The City Council also will consider scheduling public hearings for a special use permit and rezoning request.
Mallard Cove Townhomes has requested a special use permit for a 24-unit town home development at Pete’s Highway and Martin Luther King Drive.
LOC Bulk Plant Property has requested the rezoning of a portion of Lot N-1-A on Florida Avenue SW from Residential to I-1 Industrial.
If approved, the public hearings would be at the April 9 council meeting.
The council also will consider a street closure request from the Denham Springs Merchants Association for the annual Denham Springs Antiques Festival scheduled April 27.
The closures sought are from 8 a.m. on Friday, April 26, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, for Rose Street from North Range Avenue to Benton Street and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 27, on North Range Avenue from Sullivan to Range Avenue to Benton Street.
In other items on the agenda, the council is scheduled to:
--Consider seeking bids for an emergency alert siren.
--Consider authorizing Police Chief Shannon Womack to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Secret Service.
--Consider adopting the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.