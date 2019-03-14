DENHAM SPRINGS – A Denham Springs man faces a first-degree murder count, while the mother of a 2-year-old child faces a negligent homicide count in the death of the girl, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Shane Posey, 22, was booked on the murder count on March 13, according to Livingston Parish Detention Center records. No bond was allowed.
Kelsey Barth, 24, was booked on the negligent homicide count on the same day, the records show. Bond was set at $50,000.
On March 7, Denham Springs police were dispatched to 2455 Florida SW in reference to an unresponsive 2-year-old, said Detective Amber Fairburn, police spokeswoman.
Officers found the juvenile suffering from head trauma and she was rushed to Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center in critical condition, Fairburn said.
The 2-year-old died of her injuries on March 11 and Posey and Barth had the felony charges filed against them, she said.
Barth and Posey, her fiancée, were initially arrested on charges of felony cruelty to juveniles, and fugitive warrants, Fairburn said.
Posey was booked on domestic abuse battery, cruelty to a juvenile and overtaking, passing school buses. Total bond was $35,500.
Barth was booked on cruelty to a juvenile and maximum speed limit. Total bond was $25,500.
“Due to the sensitivity of this case we are unable to release further information,” Fairburn said.
