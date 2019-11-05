DENHAM SPRINGS - There was an air of sadness on the mayor's voice.
"Just another piece of history, taken by the (Great Flood)," Gerard Landry said, looking through a chain link fence at the scene before him.
A large backhoe took another chunk out of "Wet" City Hall, the city's administrative building before the Great Flood put five feet of water within it's walls. It also housed the city's court and marshal's office.
Now, all of those entities will be housed at the Capital One building on Hummell in downtown Denham Springs, with renovations coming. Part of the city's ability to renovate was sacrificing the old city hall location.
After the flood, the city agreed to a deal for a FEMA reimbursement after Denham Springs took cash from the emergency management agency for demolishing old city hall, the old street department building, and the old fire station administration building turning those areas into green space after demolition.
But the decision to relocate city hall was an easy one, Landry explained, because of one question.
"What if it floods again?" he asked, rhetorically.
While "Wet" City Hall took five feet of water, the Capital One building was untouched.
A brief conversation between the council members on Aug. 14, surrounding a wide gap between the lowest bidder and the highest bidder for 'Wet' City Hall's demolition, ended in a unanimous vote to accept Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, LLC as the firm to take down the 50-year old building.
Landry asked a representative from Forte & Tablada, the engineering firm who processed the bid for the city, if Nabors passed their vetting process. It was confirmed that they did.
The mayor asked after Nabors, who bid $56,749, came in so far under the highest bidder - Kort's Construction Services, Inc. at $329,500, and relatively low compared to several other bidders
The bids were:
- Kort's Construction Services, Inc.: $329,500
- Ashley Savarino Unlimited Construction, LLC: $132,000
- Lloyd D. Nabros Demolition, LLC: $56,749
- Salvage Nine - Ronald Jefferson: $91,910
- American Construction and Demolition Co., Inc.: $65,145
- Grant Mackay Company, Inc.: $109,750
- Hamp's Enterprises, LLC: $98,500
- LA Contracting Enterprise, LLC: $139,685.41
Mayor Landry said that city councilmen Lori Lamm-Williams and Jeff Welsey would be spearheading the project to revamp the area where 'Wet' City Hall once stood with a pavilion and other outdoor, community-based amenities.
That project will add life to the area, Landry said, which is beautiful, he added.
