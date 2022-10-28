Denham Springs Fire Department acquires new truck

Pictured is a new Rosenbauer fire truck that the Denham Springs Fire Department recently acquired. The new fire truck officially went into service on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

The Denham Springs Fire Department has a fresh set of wheels.

This month, the fire department received a brand-new Rosenbauer fire truck for Station No. 2 on Hatchell Lane, a residential area in the city.

