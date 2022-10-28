The Denham Springs Fire Department has a fresh set of wheels.
Updated: October 28, 2022 @ 10:56 am
The Denham Springs Fire Department has a fresh set of wheels.
This month, the fire department received a brand-new Rosenbauer fire truck for Station No. 2 on Hatchell Lane, a residential area in the city.
Chief Richard Stafford said the new truck was “designed specifically” for the Hatchell Lane station, saying it is a shorter truck made to easily navigate “narrow streets and subdivisions.”
Stafford said the truck officially went into service on Oct. 18 and that it was put to use the next day, when a house fire broke out in a neighboring fire district.
“It did real good,” Stafford said.
Below are pictures of the new fire truck.
