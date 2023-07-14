The Denham Springs Fire Department recently completed a successful fire academy — its first-ever — according to the department’s chief.
Six prospective firefighters graduated from the months-long academy, Chief Richard Stafford told the Denham Springs City Council this week. Five of those will work for the city, while another was trained for the Natalbany Fire Department, Stafford said.
The city’s newest recruits will begin working this weekend, the chief told council members.
“They’ll hit the floor starting Sunday,” Stafford said. “They’re going through some driving training this week and then they’ll be ready to go.”
Speaking with The News after the meeting, Stafford called the fire academy “a success,” crediting Captain John Messenger for leading the 15-week program. During the program, Stafford said, recruits were trained on fire suppression, rescue, firefighter survival, and vehicle extrication. The academy prepared recruits to get the necessary firefighters certifications.
“It went really well,” Stafford said.
The fire academy graduates are as follows: Cade Mayeux (who will work for the Natalbany Fire Department), Clayton Murry, Brentt Reinninger, Kenley Romano, Preston Smith, and Ty Wainwright. During their graduation ceremony, held July 6 in Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs, the graduates received their badges and pins.
The Denham Springs Fire Department currently has 27 full-time firefighters who man three stations, Stafford said. The latest recruits will begin working Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.