Denham Springs Fire Department holds first fire academy

Pictured are the graduates who attended the Denham Springs Fire Department's first-ever fire academy.

 Photo from Denham Springs Fire Department

The Denham Springs Fire Department recently completed a successful fire academy — its first-ever — according to the department’s chief.

Six prospective firefighters graduated from the months-long academy, Chief Richard Stafford told the Denham Springs City Council this week. Five of those will work for the city, while another was trained for the Natalbany Fire Department, Stafford said.

