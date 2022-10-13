There are more than 46,000 electric vehicle chargers across the country.
Now, there’s one in Denham Springs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
There are more than 46,000 electric vehicle chargers across the country.
Now, there’s one in Denham Springs.
Mayor Gerard Landry said the city’s first EV charger is now “open for business,” concluding a project that began three years ago.
The charging station, located in the city hall’s parking lot at 116 N. Range Avenue, was funded through a grant from Volkswagen, which covered the project’s cost of $29,000. The station, which includes two EV chargers underneath the city’s “Denham Springs” sign that overlooks Hummell Street, officially opened for public use on Monday.
“You just go up there and swipe your car, plug it in and it charges,” Landry said.
The city elected to go after the Volkswagen grant, given through the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, in 2019, according to an earlier report by The News. The city will manage the charging station, which will cost $5 per hour of charging.
The contractor wrapped up the station’s installation on Monday, Landry said. The mayor added that utility workers recently adjusted a light to shine down on the charging station, allowing customers to use it at night.
This is the second EV charging station in Livingston Parish, along with one in Walker.
Landry noted that the charging station can charge any electric vehicle besides those from Tesla, which require a different station.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.