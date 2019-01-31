DENHAM SPRINGS – A record amount of donations came forth from students to help cover funeral expenses for victims killed in a shooting spree Jan. 26 – and now the charitable deed has spread.
DSHS raised the funds the help defray funeral costs for shooting victims Billy Ernest, along with his daughter Summer and son Tanner. Summer Ernest was a 2017 graduate of Denham Springs High and Tanner Ernest was a junior.
“We raised six times what we normally we take in,” Denham Springs Kelly Jones said.
The “free dress day” at Denham Springs High School generated $6,500, while Denham Springs Freshman School will follow suit Friday, Feb. 1. Across the Mississippi River, Port Allen High School also stepped up to the plate on Jan. 30.
At Port Allen, students and local citizens donated a total of $1,000 to help with the expenses for the Ernest family.
Reports about the efforts at DSHS led the West Baton Rouge Parish school to hold the same type of drive, Port Allen High School principal James Jackson said.
“We’re in a completely different parish and a different school system, but when something like that happens, it affects a lot of people, so we wanted to help,” he said. “People have stepped up to the plate to help us, so we contacted (principal) Kelly Jones to see how we could help.
“We take every advantage to teach life skills and that it’s important to give back and let people in Denham Springs know that we care, and people are praying for them,” Jackson said. “It’s as important a life skill as language, writing and arithmetic.”
Schools in and out of a district hold a common bond, and often reach out in times of hardship, Jones said.
“We’re all in the same business here, and when an administrator sees something like this, it reminds them that it could easily be one of their students, so sometimes it just hits home.
“It was a great gesture on the part of James and Port Allen, so we greatly appreciate it, as I’m sure the family does, as well,” Jones said.
