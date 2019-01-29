DENHAM SPRINGS – Two days removed from the shooting death of his sister and father, Hunter Ernest found a small semblance of normality.
The Denham Springs High School sophomore attended classes on Monday, Jan. 28. He walked the same hallways where his sister Summer passed every day until her graduation in 2017, and where his older brother Tanner had attended through Friday, Jan. 25.
Tanner Ernest, Summer Ernest and their father Billy Ernest all died from gunshot wounds on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 26. Dakota Theriot, who had been in a relationship with Summer Ernest, allegedly shot all three and fled to Gonzales and shot his parents.
Theriot was arrested less than 24 hours later in Warsaw, Va., in Richmond County. An extradition hearing is schedule for Friday, Feb. 1.
For Hunter Ernest, the return to school less than 48 hours after the shooting provided a sense of shelter from the turmoil.
“The time with my brother’s close friends is like having time with my own family,” Hunter said. “The support from my classmates and teachers has helped me a lot today.”
Classmates, along with the faculty and administration, reached out throughout the day with sympathy and support for Hunter.
“People have reached out to me all day,” said Hunter, who wore his brother’s red jacket to school. “Just seeing all the red in memory of my brother means a lot.”
DSHS junior Ethan Swilley, one of Tanner’s closest friends, stayed in contact with Hunter much of the day. Swilley, who also plans to work on fundraising for the family, said the entire student body has reached out to Tanner.
“Everyone is getting so beaten down with all of this,” he said. “It’s great to see there are people willing to put things out forward to show they care.”
Many of the students and faculty expressed their sympathies on Jan. 28 when they wore red shirts in memory of Tanner and Summer.
The red attire had another meaning. The school allowed the “free” dress day for students to don red attire and make donations to help defray the costs of the funerals of Billy, Summer, and Tanner Ernest.
The school usually requests donations of $3.00 on a casual day, although larger donations are welcome, DSHS principal Kelly Jones said.
“We’ve asked for people to make donations as little or as much as they can,” said DSHS principal Kelly Jones.
A “Go Fund Me” account has also been established for donations.
A principal never knows what mood to expect from students on the first day of school following a tragedy, Jones said.
“You just brace yourself for Monday morning, but I think everyone responded very well today,” he said. "A lot of time, students and our faculty are just trying to find a way to help.
“This part may be a bit tough on us, but not many people can imagine what it’s like having to bury three people,” Jones said.
The tragedy reminds teachers and administrators of the close bond they build with students.
It’s also the part of the job they dread most, Jones said.
“Without a doubt, the death of a student is the toughest part of this job,” he said. “They’re ours for eight hours, and if you do this job right, you accept that they are yours throughout the day.
“When you lose a student, you’ve lost a member of the family,” Jones said.
In the age of social media, nearly every student already heard the news about their classmate long before Monday morning. The access to information does not subdue grief or shock, Jones lamented.
“That’s why you have the need for counseling in place when they show up,” he said
Counselors followed students to each of the classes Tanner had attended each day. The first step into the classroom could seem painful to many of the students, Jones explained.
“It’s a shock to them when their friend’s not here," Jones said. “It’s very painful for students when they first walk into the classroom and see that empty desk.”
Jones remembers both Summer and Tanner as well-behaved, courteous students.
“Summer was a very sweet young lady, someone I used to see often when she worked in the front office her senior year,” he said. “Tanner was a good kid, no big issues at school… very similar to Summer.
“In a school this size, you get to know kids for two reasons – either they’re seniors who work in the office, or they’re “frequent flier” coming in here for discipline on a regular basis,” Jones said. “Others are just quiet and tend to their business, and that’s how Tanner was… he and Summer were just two very good kids.”
