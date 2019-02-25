DENHAM SPRINGS – “Try it. You’ll like it,” is a classic TV ad slogan, but the same concept has proven beneficial to one Livingston Parish high school that has made a singular effort to increase its students in Advanced Placement (AP) classes.
Denham Springs High is among the state’s top performers for increasing student participation in AP courses – a 36.5 percent hike – and increasing its overall success rate, according to the state Department of Education.
The number of Denham Springs High students taking AP exams in the 2017-18 school year climbed from 215 to 339 while the number of students earning a 3 or higher doubled from 78 to 172.
“The scores in our AP program have moved steadily higher,” said Kelly Jones, Denham Springs High principal. “Our AP participation is the highest in our history.”
Environmental science – taught by a teacher with a doctorate – and computer science principles have joined the AP list this academic year, he said.
Those 339 DSHS students took a total of 545 tests, with scores of 3 or better earned by 172 students on a total of 248 tests, accounting for 46 percent.
But it was not easy to convince some students to enroll in the classes, Jones said.
“Some were worried about it being a harder class and how it would affect their GPA (grade-point average),” he said. The principal said he pointed out completion of an AP class with a certain core could earn a student college credit, eliminating the need to take that class when they enrolled in college.
If a student had to take a class in that subject in college, such as history, it would better prepare him or her for the work that would be required, Jones said, leading to a better grade – and a better college GPA.
Parents would be pleased with students earning college credits while in high schools, Jones said. The cost per academic hour on the college level is high and increasing, he pointed out.
Credits earned while at Denham Springs High mean fewer credits needed at college, meaning a degree can be earned faster at less cost, Jones said.
Meanwhile, Livingston Parish schools rank No. 3 in the state for the number of students scoring 3 or higher on the AP tests and No. 4 in the number of students who took AP tests.
Many colleges and universities grant credit and placement for scores of 3, 4 or 5; each college decides which scores it will accept.
Livingston Parish high school students continue to outpace most of their peers around the state for enrolling in Advanced Placement (AP) courses and for taking the exam and scoring at levels to earn college credit.
According to the state Department of Education’s latest report, more than 1,400 students enrolled in AP courses in Livingston Parish during the 2017-2018 school year.
They took 2,070 exams in various subjects.
Of those tests taken, 783 received a score of 3 or higher, qualifying the students for possible college credit, while 84 received a 5, the highest possible score.
“Increasing student participation in advanced, more rigorous course work is better preparing our students for challenging classes and required studies at the post-secondary level,” Superintendent Rick Wentzel said. “Research clearly shows that AP classes significantly contribute to higher college GPAs for students.”
Curriculum Supervisor Jody Purvis said Holden School, Live Oak High, and Walker High all reported passage rates on more than 40 percent of their exams, or scores of 3, 4, or 5.
Denham Springs Freshman High had the parish’s highest success rate at 49 percent.
The district maintained a high overall success rate, with 38 percent of all tests receiving a score of 3 or better while increasing the number of tests administered by 689 from 2017.
The results also show Livingston Parish ranks No. 2 in the state for increasing college access for African-American students. The parish has had a 700 percent increase in the number of students earning qualifying scores of 3 or higher on the AP exams.
Purvis said the district is participating in the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI), which is investing $2.7 million for teacher training, student study session classroom materials and financial awards for test takers over a three-year period.
Five schools are participating in the program – Albany High, Denham Springs High, Live Oak High, Springfield High, and Walker High.
French Settlement High will start with the program this school year.
Those schools participating in the NMSI program collectively saw a 48 percent increase in the number of AP tests given. Overall, the number of students passing those exams rose by 4 percent.
Denham Springs High fueled the increase with 86 percent more students taking AP tests, producing an increase in passing scores, up from 32 percent to 46 percent.
Purvis said the grant has helped to expand the number of AP course offerings at the schools, increasing success. For example, after the first year of the AP Seminar class at Live Oak High School, 21 out of 21 testers scored a 3 or higher on the exam.
After the first year of offering the Computer Science Principles AP class at Live Oak High and Walker High, 73 percent of the students scored a 3 or higher on the exam.
Purvis said the Computer Science Principles AP class has been added this year at Springfield High, French Settlement High, and Denham Springs High.
“Increasing AP participation has been a real focus of ours in Livingston Parish,” Purvis said. “All students should have access to high quality courses, preparing them to compete in a global society.
“It is important to understand that even if a student scores a 2, he or she is better prepared for college or career success from being exposed to rigorous course work. We look forward to continuing to build the AP culture in the Livingston Parish public school system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.