In 2019, the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club made Nick Tullier the first recipient of its “Service Above Self” award.
In 2022 and every year moving forward, the organization will honor Tullier with the same award, but in a different way.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club recently announced a rebranding for the “Service Above Self” award, given out at the organization’s annual Peace Officer of the Year program.
The award will now be called the “Nick Tullier Service Above Self” award, named in honor of the former East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy who was wounded in an assault on law enforcement officers more than five years ago.
Tullier was the first recipient of the award in 2019, when his son, Trenton, accepted it on his father’s behalf.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club explained on social media the criteria for the award, which will be given out during the organization’s Peace Officer of the Year banquet at Forrest Grove Plantation in May.
“Because of his fight and his bravery, we are proud to announce a new award, the ‘Nick Tullier Service Above Self’ award,” the Kiwanis Club stated on Facebook.
“The ‘Nick Tullier Service Above Self’ award will be delegated to a deserving individual, department or unit that has placed the needs of others over the needs of their own, without desiring praise, thought, or reward for their actions.”
Tullier, a Denham Springs native, was critically injured on July 17, 2016, when a lone gunman shot six law enforcement officers, killing three of them, outside an Airline Highway convenience store. Three were killed during the attack, while three others, including Tullier, were injured.
Though the other injured officers have since recovered from their injuries, Tullier’s road has been more difficult. Initially, doctors feared Tullier wouldn't survive his injuries, which included multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, head, and shoulder.
That was more than 2,000 days ago.
After the ambush, Tullier, now a quadriplegic, spent several years receiving medical treatment in Houston before returning to Louisiana in August 2020. His family spent about a year searching for a home to fit their needs, Tullier’s father James said at the time.
The move back to Baton Rouge was made in three stages as the family had to move multiple hospital beds, lifts, medical supplies, and other household furniture. Deputies in the East Baton Rouge Parish and Livingston Parish sheriff’s offices assisted the family in all three stages of the move.
Tullier’s journey is documented on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page, which keeps more than 61,000 followers regularly updated on his condition and any fundraisers being held for him.
After the Kiwanis Club’s announcement, administrators of the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page posted their appreciation for the new recognition.
“So honored that the Kiwanis are doing this award!” the post said. “What a great way to honor Nick! If you are in Livingston Parish and know someone that should receive this award, nominate them!!
“If you have been following Nick for a while you may [remember] that they gave this award to Nick 2 years ago. Now naming it after him is so awesome!”
Applications for the “Nick Tullier Service Above Self” award are due by April 15. The award will be announced May 12 at the annual Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Peace Officer of the Year luncheon.
For more information, visit the “Denham Springs Kiwanis Club” Facebook page.
