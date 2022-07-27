A new parade will roll through the streets of Denham Springs next year.
And if you go, you better wear green.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
A new parade will roll through the streets of Denham Springs next year.
And if you go, you better wear green.
Denham Springs Main Street recently announced that it will host a St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2023, giving parade goers a new option for the celebration of the foremost patron saint of Ireland.
The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
“We are very excited to announce the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Denham Springs,” Main Street officials said in a statement.
Officials said the new parade will be “a family oriented event” with floats, throws, and marching bands. There will also be a contest with awards for the floats that show the most “St. Patrick’s Day Spirit.”
Like other parades in the city, the route for the St. Patrick’s Day parade will begin at Denham Springs High School and end on S. Range Avenue at Veterans Boulevard.
Throws may consist of beads, cabbage, carrots, stuffed animals, toys, potatoes, cups, and onions.
Consumption of alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in the staging area or during the procession, according to the rules.
If added to the ongoing circuit, this would become the third yearly parade in Denham Springs. There are also parades for Christmas and Mardi Gras hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs and the Krewe of Denham Springs, respectively.
Entry and sponsorship information can be found at https://www.denhamspringsmainstreet.org/basic-01.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Denham Springs Main Street’s latest project to promote and preserve the city’s historic downtown area. Main Street members assist in the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, particularly Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting, and have had a hand in rehabilitation projects, such as renovating Old City Hall and establishing Sanctuary Park, Driggers Park and Centerville Park.
This year, Denham Springs Main Street was one of 20 Louisiana communities to receive 2022 National Main Street accreditation.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland, age 74, went to his Heavenly…
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.