Denham Springs Main Street was one of 20 Louisiana communities to receive 2022 National Main Street accreditation, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition that goes to communities demonstrating “a commitment to comprehensive, commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach,” according to a press release.
In a statement announcing the state’s winners, Nungesser called historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts “the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana.”
Nungesser said he was honored to recognize the 20 Louisiana communities “who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability.”
“They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” Nungesser said, also describing historic downtowns and local commercial districts as “great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Nationally in 2021, Nungesser said Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, created 30,402 net new jobs, helped rehabilitate 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours.
Overall, Nungesser said Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:
-- $969 million in total investment
-- More than 14,300 net new jobs
-- More than 3,500 net new businesses
-- More than 1.1 million volunteers since 2004
Each local Louisiana Main Street organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main Street America programs for 2022 include:
Crowley Main Street
Denham Springs Main Street
DeRidder Main Street
Donaldsonville Downtown Development District
Franklin Main Street
Hammond Downtown Development District
Main Street Homer
Houma Downtown Development Corporation
Leesville Main Street
Morgan City Main Street
Natchitoches Main Street
New Iberia Main Street
New Roads Main Street
Old Algiers Main Street Corporation, New Orleans
Opelousas Main Street
Ruston Main Street
Olde Towne Slidell Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street
St. Martinville Main Street
Thibodaux Main Street
