Denham Springs Main Street was one of 22 Louisiana communities to receive 2023 National Main Street accreditation, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
This is the second consecutive year Denham Springs Main Street, which works to promote the city and the historic Antique Village, has received the honor.
“We are pleased to announce that Denham Springs Main Street has once again achieved our national accreditation for 2023,” said a post on the organization’s Facebook page. “Thank you Louisiana Main Street for your support and encouragement!”
Denham Springs Main Street and the other honored Main Street organizations met “rigorous performance standards” set by the National Main Street Center, according to officials. They were recognized for their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
In a statement announcing the state’s winners, Nungesser called historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts “the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana.”
Nungesser said he was honored to recognize the nearly two dozen Louisiana communities “who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability.”
“They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” Nungesser said, also describing historic downtowns and local commercial districts as “great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Louisiana Main Street program achieved an historic milestone in 2022, seeing more than $1 billion in public and private investments, according to Nungesser. Of that investment, $520 million was private investments with the remaining $527 million in public investments. Other key statistics during that time include:
Creation of 10,573 net new jobs
2,282 net new businesses
More than $461 million in new construction or rehabilitation of buildings
More than 2 million volunteer hours
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.
Louisiana Main Street annually evaluates each state organization’s performance, working with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs meeting 10 national performance standards.
Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.
Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main Street America programs for 2023 include:
Abbeville Main Street
Crowley Main Street
Denham Springs Main Street
DeRidder Main Street
Donaldsonville Downtown Development District
Franklin Main Street
Hammond Downtown Development District
Main Street Homer
Leesville Main Street
Minden Main Street
Morgan City Main Street
Natchitoches Main Street
New Iberia Main Street
New Roads Main Street
Old Algiers Main Street, Inc.
Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program
Ruston Main Street
Olde Towne Slidell Main Street
St. Francisville Main Street
Thibodaux Main Street
West Monroe Main Street
Winnsboro Main Street
