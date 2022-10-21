A Denham Springs man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home during a domestic dispute, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Keith Mitchell, 46, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Wednesday night on one count of aggravated arson, according to online booking records.
In a statement, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 was called to a mobile home fire in the 33000 block of Highway 1019 in the early morning hours Tuesday. Firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home at the time of the fire, but both were able to escape.
Following an assessment of the scene, SFM deputies ruled the fire began in a bedroom and “was intentionally set.”
“Deputies learned the two occupants were involved in a domestic dispute shortly before the fire,” authorities said. “Witness statements indicated Mitchell lit a fire during the argument.”
Following further investigation, authorities obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest and took him into custody the next day.
