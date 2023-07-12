A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in 2021, including one in which he shot a woman who found him rummaging through her vehicle, prosecutors said.
Kejuan Kentrell Jenkins, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary before Judge Erika Sledge, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.
In pleading to the three charges, Jenkins was offered the 40-year sentence with support from the victim, Perrilloux said.
In May 2021, the Denham Springs Police Department and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation into multiple vehicle burglaries in and around Denham Springs, with more than 20 occurring within one day.
At the time, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and former Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said the crimes mostly occurred between May 7-9, 2021, with the burglars stealing money, electronics, and other valuables.
During one of the robberies around 11 p.m. on May 9, the suspect shot a female victim after being caught rummaging through her vehicle. The victim sustained a single gun-shot wound to the chest but survived the injury, authorities said.
A neighbor who was walking their dog at the time of the shooting told police they saw a male suspect walk away from a car with an open door and later heard a “pow” sound, followed by screaming, according to Perrilloux's statement. Officers on the scene found the spent shell-casing, the victim’s shoes with blood stains, and a uniform visor.
At the hospital, the victim told authorities she heard a noise outside her residence. When she went to investigate, she saw someone in her vehicle “leaned toward the glove compartment.” The victim then yelled at the suspect, who pointed the gun in her direction and fired before fleeing on foot.
The victim stated the suspect was wearing a hat, gray mask, dark clothes and possibly gloves.
Through investigation, officers discovered an apartment where the suspect was prior to the shooting. After contacting the owner and obtaining a search warrant, officers found items stolen in the vehicle burglaries, including identification cards, medical cards, electronics, drug paraphernalia, narcotics, and an ankle monitor belonging to Jenkins, Perrilloux said.
Those at the apartment — including Jenkins’s girlfriend — told officers that Jenkins had cut the monitor earlier that day. That monitor belonged to a bail bonds company that bonded Jenkins from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for an attempted second degree murder charge.
The information on the ankle monitor helped place Jenkins at the scene of the shooting and at the fast food restaurant of the recovered uniform visor. The fast food restaurant later confirmed Jenkins as an employee, prosecutors said.
Authorities soon secured an arrest warrant for Jenkins, who was arrested by the U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish on May 21, 2021, Ard said at the time. In October, Jenkins was sent to the Livingston Parish Detention Center to be booked before being transported back to the East Baton Rouge Parish.
