Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

 David Gray | The News

A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in 2021, including one in which he shot a woman who found him rummaging through her vehicle, prosecutors said.

Kejuan Kentrell Jenkins, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary before Judge Erika Sledge, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said in a statement.

