A Denham Springs man accused of tying up and raping a female victim in the summer of 2018 has pleaded guilty to the crimes, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
Christopher Disspayne, 61, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree rape when the victim is prevented from resisting due to force/threats and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon, Perrilloux’s office said.
Judge Brian Abels of 21st Judicial District Court sentenced Disspayne to 10 years with the department of corrections. That sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, Perrilloux’s office said.
The rape occurred Aug. 27, 2018, when Disspayne gave the victim a ride but took her to his Denham Springs home. There, Disspayne threatened the victim with a knife before tying her with ropes and telephone charging cables. He then sexually assaulted her without consent, the statement read.
After Disspayne left the residence, the victim was able to loosen the ties and escape to a neighbor’s home to call authorities. Perrilloux’s statement noted that officers observed marks on the victim’s wrists and ankles.
After obtaining a warrant to search Disspayne’s residence, officers found multiple knives, blood-stained blankets, rope, telephone charging cables, and the victim’s clothing. Disspayne was taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center without incident.
Assistant District Attorney Serena Birch represented the State of Louisiana in the case against Disspayne.
