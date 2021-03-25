A Denham Springs man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide committed while the operator was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and resisting the officer, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Todd Green, 47, was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections, including five years to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Assistant District Attorney Serena Birch represented the State of Louisiana. Judge Brian Abels handed down the sentence.
Around 3 p.m. on May 21, 2019, Louisiana State Police were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on LA 16 north of LA 1032. The investigation revealed a Ford F-150, driven by Green, crossed the centerline hitting a Toyota Camry head-on.
As a result of the incident, the driver of the Camry, later identified as 59-year-old Donna Ray of Denham Springs, lost control of her vehicle before it came to final rest within the tree line.
State Troopers observed an open bottle of vodka on the floorboard of Green’s vehicle, and he displayed signs of impairment including glassy eyes and slurred speech. Despite being properly restrained, Ray ultimately died from her injuries at a local hospital.
Green, who was also restrained and sustained moderate injuries, was arrested for vehicular homicide committed while the operator was under the influence of alcoholic beverages. He was transported to Livingston Parish Detention Center without incident.
