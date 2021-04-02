A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections after pleading “no contest” to a fourth offense of driving while intoxicated.
Assistant District Attorney Serena Birch represented the State of Louisiana in the case against Darrell Smith, 56. Judge Brian Abels handed down the sentence.
According to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux, the Livingston Parish Sheriff Office stopped a white Ford F-150 near Eden Church Road for multiple traffic violations on Sept. 28, 2019. Louisiana State Police assisted in the traffic stop.
According to the officers, the driver of the vehicle, Smith, had “glassy eyes, a slight stutter, significant swaying, and smelled of alcoholic beverages.” Troopers asked Smith to participate in a field sobriety test.
“The defendant agreed but performed poorly,” a statement from Perrilloux’s office said. “The defendant submitted to a breathalyzer test, but he did not pass.”
Smith was arrested for driving while intoxicated — his fourth offense. He was transported to Livingston Parish Detention Center without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.