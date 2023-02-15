A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child cruelty, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Michael Bayham, 27, received the sentence after pleading “no contest” to the felony charge of cruelty to a juvenile, court records show. Judge William Dykes handed down the sentence on Feb. 10.
Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio represented the state.
In a statement, Perrilloux said Bayham was arrested in May of last year after authorities received evidence of him “abusing a young child.” The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office later learned that Bayham “used his phone to record himself verbally and physically abusing the victim,” Perrilloux said.
Further investigation led to the arrest of Jamie King, who was charged with cruelty to a juvenile in June of last year. King is set to appear for a jury trial later this year in May, Perrilloux said.
Since the case involved a juvenile, all other details are under seal.
Bayham initially faced a total of 13 charges of child cruelty, but the state dropped 12 of them during his Feb. 10 hearing, records show. Bayham, who will receive credit for time already served, will be able to file for post-conviction relief in two years, according to court records.
Perrilloux noted that a protective order is in place preventing Bayham and King from contacting the victim.
