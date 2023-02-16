A Denham Springs drug dealer was sentenced to 20 years in prison less than a year after he was arrested for being in possession of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Elijah Scott, 28, received the sentence after pleading “no contest” to multiple felony charges in 21st Judicial District Court on Feb. 10, Perrilloux said in a statement. Judge William Dykes handed down the sentence, which covers a total of 20 years, with five years to be served without benefits.
Scott was arrested in June of last year, when authorities arrived at a Denham Springs residence to arrest another man on multiple outstanding warrants with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and an out-of-state agency.
Upon arrival, deputies saw the wanted man sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, with Scott sitting in the driver seat, according to a police report. The wanted man then attempted to flee before surrendering to the deputies.
Scott was asked to exit the vehicle due to the strong marijuana odor emitting and because he was suspiciously reaching under the driver’s seat, Perrilloux said. In the arrest report, deputies said Scott was “known to sell large amounts of illegal narcotics.”
Deputies found cash and large quantities of suspect fentanyl were found on Scott, who was eventually advised of his rights and arrested for the charges.
In court this month, Scott pleaded no contest to the following charges:
-- Possession With Intent To Distribute A Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance - alprazolam
-- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS or Counterfeit - Less than 28 Grams - Fentanyl
-- Possession of a Schedule II CDS - Less than 2 Grams - codeine
Scott also pleaded “no contest” to two other cases of multiple charges, including
-- Additional drug charges
-- Battery of a Dating Partner
-- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
-- Illegal Use/Possession of Stolen Firearms
-- Illegal Use/Possession of Stolen Firearms-Crime of Violence
“Fentanyl has become an epidemic, not just here, but all over the country,” said Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio, who prosecuted the case. “I intend on prosecuting anyone who is caught distributing this deadly substance to the fullest extent that I can.”
