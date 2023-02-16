Livingston Parish Courthouse

Pictured is the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

 David Gray | The News

A Denham Springs drug dealer was sentenced to 20 years in prison less than a year after he was arrested for being in possession of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Elijah Scott, 28, received the sentence after pleading “no contest” to multiple felony charges in 21st Judicial District Court on Feb. 10, Perrilloux said in a statement. Judge William Dykes handed down the sentence, which covers a total of 20 years, with five years to be served without benefits.

