Water wasn’t inside the building when he arrived, but it was coming fast, Gerard Landry recalled.
Sitting in his office last summer, the Denham Springs mayor recounted his earliest memories of the historic August 2016 flood that wrecked his city. One of his first stops on the morning of August 13, 2016, was at the building he spent most of his days inside before the flood — City Hall.
Landry was the first to arrive at City Hall that day, and he didn’t waste any time as water from Government Drive drew closer to the building. He recalled scrambling from office to office to save what he could, placing hard drives high on cabinets, emptying bottom desk drawers, and “throwing phones everywhere.”
At one point, Landry noticed the water “creeping in” through the front door, forcing him to call others for help. By the time he and others got to the server room, ripped the cabinet apart and took the hard drive out, water was at their knees. By the time they tried to leave the building, water was at their waists.
Knowing there wasn’t much more they could do as water kept rising, they decided to leave the submerged building. But to do that, they’d need a boat — and another exit.
“The water pressure was so intense, we couldn’t open the door,” Landry recalled. “So we had to go out another door on another end of the building.”
Built in 1969, that building was the site of Denham Springs city operations for nearly 50 years before flood waters destroyed it in hours. Water reached around 5 feet high, making the building permanently unusable and forcing city government to move across town.
But thanks to a project that began more than three years ago when the building was torn down, officials say the space that once housed City Hall will now be a permanent reminder of what the city experienced — and what it overcame.
Denham Springs officials and residents gathered to celebrate the official unveiling of the Municipal Oaks Pavilion on Monday, March 27.
Located at 941 Government Street, the new park sits on land that previously held “Wet City Hall,” the nickname given to the former City Hall building that was wrecked when a historic flood swept through Denham Springs. Much like nearby Spring Park, Municipal Oaks Pavilion is under the city’s management.
The pavilion includes park benches and fans underneath a covering large enough for birthday parties, receptions, and other gatherings. Bordering the pavilion is green space, large oaks, and newly-planted shrubbery.
A street in front of the named was named in memory of the late Arthur Perkins, a former military officer who served the community for more than four decades as a teacher, principal, and longtime member of the Denham Springs City Council.
Around 50 people attended the ceremony, including city officials, members from civic organizations, and city residents. For many, it signaled another step in the city’s ongoing recovery from its darkest chapter.
“We’re really excited about this day,” said Councilman Jeff Wesley. “This has been something we’ve talked about for a long time.”
Councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams, who was part of a five-person committee that oversaw the project, detailed the municipal building’s history during the ceremony. She said construction on the building — erected on a nine-acre tract in the middle of the city — began in 1964 under the guidance of architect Knight-Koonce and Associates and contractor Roussell-Hart.
The total cost, including furniture and equipment, came out to $210,000 — which included no financial assistance. Around $100,000 was secured through the sale of bonds, while the remaining $110,000 came from city surplus that had been saved over five years, Lamm-Williams said.
All of Denham Springs’ departments were housed in the former City Hall, which could fit 120 people comfortably. The first meeting was held in November 1969, and five mayors ultimately presided in the building, beginning with former Mayor Matt A. Scivicque — also Lamm-Williams’ grandfather.
Scivicque was followed in office by: John O. Burnett (July 1, 1970 – June 30, 1974); V. Herbert Hoover (July 1, 1974 – Dec. 31, 1990); James E. DeLaune (Jan. 1, 1991 – Dec. 31, 2002); James E. Durbin (Jan. 1, 2003 – Dec. 31, 2014); and Landry, whose tenure began in January 2015.
During the ceremony, Landry presented proclamations to Durbin as well as to the family members of Scivicque and Burnett. Representatives for Hoover and DeLaune were not in attendance.
Lamm-Williams then touched on the building’s most recent history, which included its destruction during the August 2016 flood. That forced city operations to move to the former Capital One building on Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs, a building that cost the city $2.2 million to buy and renovate.
But city leaders had other plans for the former City Hall, beginning with its demolition in November 2019.
“Just another piece of history, taken by the (Great Flood),” Landry told The News on the first day of demolition, as a large backhoe took another chunk out of the building.
Following the flood, the city struck a deal with FEMA to demolish the old city hall, the old street department building, and the old fire station administration building and turn those areas into green space.
The entire project ran at a price tag of nearly $369,000 — 85 percent of which was covered by FEMA. Those hired for the project were Grace Hebert (architect), Forte & Tablada (engineer), and Kelly Construction (contractor).
Lamm-Williams said the pavilion was the brainchild of a five-person committee that wanted something “that fit in that area underneath the live oak trees.” During the ceremony, she thanked those who had a hand in the project and urged the community to enjoy the space.
“Thank you all for being here,” Lamm-Williams said. “We hope you all will be able to have family gatherings here and enjoy the pavilion, and enjoy all the work that has gone into the grounds.”
The park is open from dawn to dusk and can be reserved by calling (225) 665-8121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.