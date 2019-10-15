The meeting places have bounced around, but the subject matter has always remained the same - finding a way to make bicycles more safe and desirable in the Denham Springs area.
Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Southeastern @ Livingston (9261 Florida Blvd, Walker, LA 70785) will open their doors for the public to see the final public hearing for the Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan.
The plan, put together by consultants Gresham Smith, is a culmination of months of public meetings to gather input from local citizens, as well as state and federal highway regulations, and locating funding mechanisms.
Funding the projects can take a two-pronged approach, Mike Sewell of Gresham Smith said.
There is going after the “low-hanging fruit projects,” he said, small projects that won’t need large grants or applications to complete and won’t take long to complete.
Then the city will be able to study the “big, long-term impact projects,” that will take more funding.
At the last public meeting, visitors provided insight as to which of the four proposed bike lanes they desired, as well as concerns they add for bicycle and pedestrian safety in the Denham Springs area.
Four biking paths were identified at the previous meeting, each with their own flavor.
“Based on information from the public at its last meeting, we came up with four bicycle paths,” Sewell said, including a greenery lane, a shared bike lane, a separated bike lane, and a bike boulevard.
The shared bike lane would have bikes and autos on the same surface with nothing between them, while the separated bike lane has a raised divider between them.
The top five items of concern were shared bike paths, walking and jogging trails, safety education, paved shoulders, and crosswalks.
Tonight, Gresham Smith will present their final analysis of the plan - which bike paths are easiest to acquire, ranked to the hardest to acquire, as well as other pedestrian and bike friendly implements.
