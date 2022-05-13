Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack, who has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, will retire this summer.
The news was revealed during the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s annual Peace Officer of the Year Banquet on Thursday. Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry made the announcement before presenting Womack a key to the city.
“We are proud of this guy,” Landry said of Womack, who received an ovation from those in the audience.
Womack’s time in law enforcement goes back to before he could legally become an officer: In 1985, he became a police explorer through the Denham Springs Police Department at the age of 15.
Three years later, Womack became a reserve officer before later being hired as a full-time officer.
In 2016, Womack was named interim police chief following the termination of the previous chief. That December, the City Council followed Landry’s recommendation to name Womack police chief, beginning his tenure with a six-month probationary period under the civil service system.
Womack completed the probationary period and was officially promoted to head of the department in June 2017, a role he has held ever since.
During the Kiwanis Club’s banquet, Landry told those in the audience that his chief would be retiring “in 74 days,” which puts his last day on the job July 25. One person in the crowd hollered, “Two more years,” which led to a quip from Landry.
“I’m trying to get him for four more years, but that’s not gonna happen,” Landry said.
Womack spoke for a moment after receiving the key to the city and expressed appreciation for his time serving in the department.
“It’s been a great career,” Womack said. “It really has been. I loved every minute I’ve been here.”
“Thank y’all all so much,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.