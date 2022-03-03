Denham Springs police officer recognized for saving resident from falling off roof

A local police officer who rescued a man that slipped and nearly fell off his roof was recently recognized by the Denham Springs City Council.
Clayton Rucker, an officer in the Denham Springs Police Department, was singled out for his quick action in saving a resident who “fell and slid down” the roof of his home on Centerville Street.
Rucker recalled the incident in front of the City Council during its Feb. 28 meeting, saying the resident was trying to repair roof damage when he lost balance, slid down the back side of his roof, and hung on a smokestack.
The man was “cut up pretty good and hurt,” but Rucker was able to prevent anything worse from happening.
“I pretty much got there just in time,” Rucker said, adding that he ran around the back with a ladder, pulled the man up, and sat with him until firefighters were able to get him down.
Mayor Gerard Landry presented Rucker with a certificate of recognition for his “response to immediate action and bravery performed saving the life of a citizen in our community from falling off a roof.”
Rucker then received an applause from those gathered in the council chambers.
“We thank you, Officer Rucker, for your dedication and involvement in our community and its citizens,” Landry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.