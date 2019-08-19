DENHAM SPRINGS – A Denham Springs police officer received a letter of commendation Monday for his actions helping a man with a life-threatening injury.
Police Chief Shannon Womack praised Officer Adam Procell for his “quick response, professionalism, compassion, and concern for public safety.”
“Our officers completed TCCC (Tactical Casualty Combat Care) in May of this year, and Friday, just three months later, Officer Procell utilized this training flawlessly,” Womack said.
While responding to a motor vehicle crash, Procell was flagged down by a pedestrian with a blood-soaked towel wrapped around his arm, he said.
The man's wrist had been cut to the bone while working on an appliance, and he was unable to control the bleeding.
Procell promptly requested medical backup and applied his department-issued CATS tourniquet to the man's forearm, Womack said.
The tourniquet stopped the bleeding, controlling the situation until an ambulance could arrive on scene.
Womack said he was able to view bodycam footage of this encounter and that, without Procell's immediate action, the outcome could have been much worse.
